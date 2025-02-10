MTC ruckus: Youngsters verbally abuse women with free ticket remarks

CHENNAI: Chaos erupted on a MTC bus when a group of youngsters verbally abused women using phrases like 'free ticket'.

This incident took place on a MTC bus (Route 26) travelling from Iyyappanthangal to Broadway on February 10.

A group of more than five youngsters boarded the bus near the Avichi School bus stop in Vadapalani.

According to Thanthi TV reports, they forced some women to vacate their seats and occupied them.

When a female commuter questioned their behaviour, the group responded by saying that women were not the only ones facing difficulties.

They then made derogatory comments such as, "People who travel on free tickets are sitting and traveling," as claimed by the women in a video of the incident, according to a Thanthi TV report.

The phrase free ticket was repeatedly used in an arrogant manner by the group.

Police are investigating the incident based on a viral video circulating on social media and are working to identify the individuals involved and take necessary action.