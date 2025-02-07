MTC launches WhatsApp Chatbot service for quality of service for passengers

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has launched a new WhatsApp Chatbot service to enhance the convenience and quality of service for passengers. As stated by MTC Managing Director Alby John Varghese, passengers can now register complaints or seek clarification about the MTC bus service by contacting 9445033364 on WhatsApp.

MTC announced on its social media page, “If you need bus information, have lost something, or want to voice a grievance, simply send ‘hi’ to 94450 33364 on WhatsApp for instant assistance—anytime, anywhere! It’s quick, easy, and available 24/7!”

The Passenger Complaints Cell at MTC is dedicated to addressing issues and ensuring satisfaction for passengers using the bus service.

In addition to WhatsApp, passengers can also report complaints through mobile phones, the toll-free number 149, email, and social media.