MTC launches premium service based on tips from passengers

Flagging off the premium buses through video conference from Salem, Transport Minister S S Sivasankar said the initiative was aimed at providing a premium service for long distance travel. He said the government was introducing the service with modern facilities and comfortable travel in an effort to encourage people who travel by car to switch to buses. Five buses have been introduced in the trial phase.



Passengers must book tickets through the Chennai One app to travel on these buses, which will operate without conductors.



In the first phase, the premium buses will run on routes P570S (Siruseri IT Park tonCMBT) and P91 (Thiruvanmiyur to Kilambakkam) on a pilot basis. The service will later be expanded gradually to other parts of the city. The fare for the premium service has been fixed between Rs 50 and Rs 150.



Prior to launching the service, MTC conducted an extensive survey among commuters through the Chennai One app to assess passenger expectations and willingness to use such services.