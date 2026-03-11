MTC launches premium AC electric bus service in Chennai

CHENNAI: A new low-floor air-conditioned premium electric bus service with enhanced passenger amenities was launched for the city by the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) on Wednesday (March 11).
According to MTC, the service was inaugurated through video conferencing by Transport and Electricity Minister SS Sivasankar and Tourism Minister R Rajendran from the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation’s Salem division headquarters.
According to officials, the new low-floor electric AC buses are being introduced to provide improved and comfortable public transport facilities for commuters in Chennai.
Transport Department Additional Chief Secretary SJ Chiru, Salem District Collector, MTC Managing Director Dr Prabhusean, Member Secretary of the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority I Jayakumar, senior officials of State Transport Corporations, government officials, and trade union representatives participated in the event.