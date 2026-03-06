Chennai: Global tender floated for 1,000 AC e-buses

The initiative forms part of MTC’s plan to augment its fleet and meet the future mobility requirements of the Chennai Metropolitan Area. The transport utility currently operates more than 4,130 buses on 671 routes and carries about 33.6 lakh passengers daily through 35 depots.

Projections in the Comprehensive Mobility Plan for Chennai Metropolitan Area 2023–2048 indicate that the corporation would require a significantly larger fleet to meet rising travel demand.