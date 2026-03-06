Chennai: Global tender floated for 1,000 AC e-buses

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), Chennai, has floated a global tender for the procurement, supply, operation and maintenance of 1,000 air-conditioned low-floor 12-metre electric buses along with the development of allied electric and civil infrastructure under a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model.
The initiative forms part of MTC’s plan to augment its fleet and meet the future mobility requirements of the Chennai Metropolitan Area. The transport utility currently operates more than 4,130 buses on 671 routes and carries about 33.6 lakh passengers daily through 35 depots.
Projections in the Comprehensive Mobility Plan for Chennai Metropolitan Area 2023–2048 indicate that the corporation would require a significantly larger fleet to meet rising travel demand.
The plan estimates the fleet requirement at 7,214 buses by 2030, while the requirement by 2027 has been projected at 5,406 buses.
Sources in MTC said the decision to procure 1,000 air-conditioned electric buses was taken in view of the higher passenger patronage for AC services. “There is not much difference between the per km operation cost of AC and non-AC electric buses. The per km fee for non-AC electric buses is Rs 77.17 while it is Rs 80.86 for AC electric buses,” an official said.
Under the GCC model proposed in the tender, the selected operator will procure and supply the buses and undertake their operation and maintenance for the contract period. The operator will also develop and maintain charging infrastructure and related electrical and civil works required at depots for running the buses.
MTC will pay the operator on a per-kilometre basis for the services provided, while retaining control over routes, schedules and fare collection.
Even though the increase in the number of AC buses may provide relief to passengers from the simmering heat, the higher fares could strain commuters’ budgets. The fare for an EV deluxe bus ranges from Rs 11 to Rs 49, while AC bus fares range from Rs 15 to Rs 80.
This is costlier than the metro rail fare, which ranges from Rs 10 to Rs 50 without the 20 per cent discount offered for digital ticketing.
The corporation has been steadily expanding its electric bus fleet under various programmes. It has already inducted 625 electric buses under the World Bank-supported Chennai City Partnership programme and has awarded a contract to procure 750 electric buses, including 500 AC buses, in the second phase of the initiative.
In addition, MTC is set to receive 320 AC electric buses under the German funding agency-supported procurement of 500 buses.
The transport utility has also floated bids to procure 300 AC electric buses of 7-metre length for operating feeder services under the GCC model in the first phase.
Separate tenders have been floated to procure 220 AC mini and micro electric buses, including 150 mini buses, to operate feeder services connecting with Chennai Metro Rail stations.
Officials said the large-scale induction of electric buses is expected to improve service levels, expand the fleet and support the transition to cleaner public transport in the city.