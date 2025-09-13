MTC bus services from Avadi terminus shifted temporarily for modernisation work

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation on Saturday announced that all bus services and the monthly pass counter operating from the Avadi bus terminus will be shifted to a temporary facility from September 14 to facilitate redevelopment work.

In a press release, the corporation said the Avadi terminus is being upgraded into a modern facility under the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) project. As construction has commenced, buses that currently originate from the existing terminus will instead operate from a temporary bus stand located on MTH Road, about 100 metres opposite the present site.

The monthly season ticket sales counter will also function from the same temporary location until the completion of the modernisation work, the release added.