Mruga Kirloskar brings Paithani collection to Chennai

CHENNAI: Paithani, the iconic ‘queen of silks’ that reflects Maharashtra’s rich textile heritage, is making its way to Chennai. Designer Mruga Kirloskar brings this exquisite weave to the city through an exclusive pop-up with Kamala Crafts Shop.

A passionate textile enthusiast, Mruga describes Paithani as one of Maharashtra’s most treasured handloom traditions. “Paithani is known as the queen of all Indian handloom textiles because its unique weaving process has remained practically unchanged for over 2,000 years. It was originally woven for royalty using real silver and gold threads. The textiles were expensive and rare, and only a handful of weavers possessed the skill to produce them. Over time, the motifs evolved to please different patrons. Earlier, floral motifs were commonly woven to appeal to the clientele of that period,” she explains.

The Peshwas of Maharashtra later revived this exquisite textile, which was on the verge of extinction. “Paithani was always reserved for the rich and noble because of its cost. During the Peshwa period, men wore Paithani dhotis, stoles and shawls, restoring its pride and prestige as a heritage handloom of Maharashtra. Gradually, it became an essential part of every Maharashtrian bride’s trousseau. Traditionally, this is what brides wore,” Mruga tells DT Next.

Even today, most Maharashtrian families own at least one Paithani saree - an heirloom passed down through generations. “That is what makes Paithani so special. When I started Paithanis by Mruga Kirloskar, I made a conscious effort to stay true to the original craft. I don’t alter its essence; instead, I focus on reviving forgotten designs. I’ve introduced pastel palettes and delicate motifs, and many brides now come to me for statement pieces,” she says. The pop-up is open until November 22 at Kamala Crafts Shop.