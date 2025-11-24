MRTS trains at five minute intervals to be operated soon to enhance commuters experience

CHENNAI: Patrons using the city's Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) are in for a major upgrade with plans for air-conditioned three-coach trains operating at an interval of every five minutes after its takeover by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL).

According to a report in The Hindu, the state government is all set to procure an initial fleet of 90 coaches which will facilitate the operation of 25 three-coach trains, with an additional five trains kept on standby for maintenance. While initial services will begin at a frequency of ten minutes, the schedule is expected to be reduced to a five-minute interval for better commuter convenience.

This development follows the long-awaited in-principle approval from the Southern Railway for the transfer of the MRTS system to CMRL. It may be noted that the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) is in discussions with railway authorities and the state government aims to sign the agreement by the end of this year.

Officials said that the specifics of the signalling and traction systems for the MRTS line are still under consideration. Commuters are hoping that the project will lead to cleaner stations and reliable services. Regular passengers also requested the authorities to retain affordable fare structures and monthly pass options even after the upgrade.