Mosquito-control measures intensified in Chennai; over 1.30 L benefit from special medical camps

CHENNAI: To prevent a surge in the number of flu cases, and to contain the spread of infections, if any, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) had organised special medical camps from October 15 to November 21. Over 1.30 lakh people had visited these camps and benefited from them.

Various measures such as fever detection, immediate preventive actions in areas where fever is identified, and conducting special medical camps have been taken to prevent the public from contracting infectious during the monsoon season.

At least 2,433 special medical camps were conducted, benefiting 1,30,862 people in the city, stated a release from GCC. The camps offered treatment for seasonal illnesses like fever, cough, skin-related diseases, and wounds, as well as other medical treatments. There was a doctor, nurse, and a staff member assigned to provide medical service.

Additionally, the civic body has also intensified mosquito-eradication drive across the city, where workers visit door-to-door to identify mosquito breeding sites such as overhead tanks, underground tanks, wells, and discarded items (like old tires, broken plastic bottles, etc). If mosquito larvae were found, it was eliminated.

The statement further noted that the public was continuously made aware of the importance of maintaining cleanliness in their surroundings by distributing leaflets. Several mosquito-control activities are ongoing, including spraying mosquito repellents, fogging, and using drones for spraying mosquito medicine.

As many as 3,368 field workers (permanent and temporary) have been equipped with 319 sprayers, 54 power sprayers, 156 battery-operated sprayers, 324 manual fogging machines and 64 vehicle-mounted fogging machines.