More training sessions to be held for conductors to issue tickets using UPI, cards: MTC

CHENNAI: To encourage digital payment for ticket fares, MTC on Friday organised training sessions for conductors on using UPI and cards for making payments through electronic ticketing machines (ETMs) at 20 depots in the city.

It plans to hold such sessions every Friday and Saturday for a month.

MTC managing director Alby John Varghese inspected the training sessions at the Broadway Bus Stand on Friday.

“While it may not be feasible to use UPI during peak hours due to the time consumed per transaction, MTC endeavours to make it an alternative to cash ticketing during non-peak hours. We’re also piloting NCMC cards to make cashless transactions seamless and fast,” said MTC.

After the introduction of the ETMs in February, the MTC has achieved 99% of transactions through the ETMs, almost doing away with the issue of paper tickets.

K Anbazhagan, general secretary, TN Arasu Pokkuvarathu Kazhaga Stop Corruption Thozhirsanga Peravai demanded that conductors be given a provision to accept digital payment after issuance of the ticket. “Once the ticket is generated for cash, the passenger has to pay only through cash and cannot accept the digital payment,” he noted.

“Issuing tickets under UPI or card-based payment during peak hours is impossible as every transaction takes a long time. Considering that, the trip timing should be increased.”