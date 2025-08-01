Monfort school holds sports meet, celebrates Diamond Jubilee

CHENNAI: A wave of celebrations and festivities swept through Montfort School, Mylapore, which celebrated its annual Sports Day recently.

State Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi graced their occasion, along with Dha Velu, MLA, who was the chief guest. International Table tennis player and school alumnus K Srinivas Chakravarthy was the guest of honour. Ward Councillor Revathi was also present.

Minister Poyyamozhi captivated the audience with a heartfelt and impactful speech by emphasising on the irreplaceable role of parents in a child’s life. “A parent is the child’s first and most crucial teacher. Be approachable. Create an environment where your children feel comfortable sharing their deepest concerns with you, without hesitation,” he urged, highlighting that open communication within the family is foundational to a child's well-being.

Lauding Montfort School’s commitment to holistic development, the minister expressed visible delight at witnessing simple sports activities such as the running race. He reserved special praise for a student drama performance centred on Tamil pride, transcending divisions of religion and caste. “It is heartening to see young minds celebrating our unifying Tamil identity and cultural heritage with such pride,” he said.

Stressing on the collaborative nature of education, Poyyamozhi pointed out: “Raising a successful, well-rounded child is not a solo endeavour. It’s a sacred partnership between dedicated parents and committed teachers.”

School Principal and Correspondent Reverend Brother Amalraj N gave vote of thanks to all the dignitaries, parents, teachers, workers and also the students for conducting the event flawlessly.