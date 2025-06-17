Mobile Passport Seva van at your doorstep to reduce wait time

CHENNAI: To help people in rural and far-off places, who have to wait for a long time to get their passports, the Regional Passport Office, Chennai, launched a Mobile Passport Seva Van here.

The van would be deployed initially in Tambaram, before proceeding to nearby districts where time to obtain passport appointments are very high, said officials.

The van service aims to to provide passport services at the door step of the applicants who reside in rural and far-off places to ensure last-mile delivery of citizen centric services," said a statement.

This is besides the existing Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs), it added.

KJ Srinivasa, IFS, Joint Secretary for the Passport Seva Project and Chief Passport Officer, Ministry of External Affairs, inaugurated the Mobile Passport Seva Van in the iconic MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on June 16.

S Vijayakumar, IFS, Regional Passport Officer, Chennai, and senior officials from TCS were also present during the launch.