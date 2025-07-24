CHENNAI: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan, who was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha as part of the DMK-led alliance in the State, left for New Delhi on Thursday morning to take oath as a Member of Parliament.

Speaking to reporters at the airport prior to his departure, Haasan said, “With the goodwill of the people, I am travelling to Delhi to take oath and have my name formally recorded. I consider it an honour and a duty bestowed upon me as an Indian, and I say that with pride.”

When asked about the focus of his maiden speech in the Upper House, he declined to share specifics. “What can be said here cannot always be said there. And what can be said there cannot always be said here,” he remarked.

Reflecting on his political journey, he added, “If you look closely at the last six years, you will understand where I am headed.”

The term of six MPs from Tamil Nadu—Vaiko, Anbumani Ramadoss, M Shanmugam, N Chandrasegharan, M Mohammed Abdulla and P Wilson —will expire on July 25.

Kamal Haasan was one of four candidates fielded by the ruling alliance for the biennial Rajya Sabha elections held in June. Alongside him, the DMK nominated former Additional Advocate General and incumbent MP P Wilson, poet and writer Rajathi alias Salma, and SR Sivalingam. All four candidates were elected unopposed.

From the opposition AIADMK, former MPs IS Inbadurai and M Dhanapal were also elected unopposed to the Upper House. All six MPs will take the oath on Friday.