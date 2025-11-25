MLA murder: Five life terms for 1 Bawaria gang member, four for other two convicts

CHENNAI: Three members of the dreaded Bawaria gang, who were convicted for murdering former minister and AIADMK MLA V Sudarsanam in 2005, were awarded multiple life terms by the Chennai Additional Sessions Court on Friday.

One of the convicts was awarded five life terms, while the other two were sentenced for four life terms. All sentences must be served consecutively, said the court, which also imposed fines on the three convicts.

Pronouncing the quantum of punishment for the trio, Fifteenth Additional Sessions Court judge L Abraham Lincoln sentenced Rakesh to five life terms and fined Rs 50,000, while the other two, Jagadish and Ashok, were each given four life terms and fined Rs 40,000.

A fourth accused, Jailthar Singh, who had been charged with providing a lorry to the gang, was acquitted after the court found that the charges against him were not proven.

Sudarsanam of the AIADMK, who was elected from Gummidipoondi constituency in Tiruvallur and served as the Backward Classes Welfare Minister, was murdered on January 9, 2005. At around 2.45 am, a five-member armed gang broke into his residence in Thanakulam near Periyapalayam, shot him dead, and attacked his wife and son before fleeing the spot with 62 sovereigns of jewellery.

During their investigation, the police found out that the assailants belonged to the Bawaria gang from Haryana and Rajasthan. During the operation to nab the suspects, two of the main accused were killed in an encounter in north India, while several gang members were arrested.

Of the 32 persons booked in the case, Om Prakash from Haryana, his brother Jagadish, and seven others were arrested. Three women, who had been released on bail absconded, while Om Prakash Bawaria and another accused died in prison.

The trial proceeded against four accused — Jagadish, Rakesh, Ashok, and Jailthar Singh. On November 21, the court held the first three guilty and reserved sentencing.