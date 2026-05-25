Missing teen’s body recovered from Marina beach after 4-day search

According to a Maalaimalar report, the deceased was a Class 11 student and son of Ganesan (47) from Avadi. He had gone missing on May 22 while bathing in the sea behind the Kannagi statue at Marina Beach after being swept away by giant waves.

A rescue team led by the Marina Police Inspector, along with Coastal Security Group personnel, had been carrying out an intensive search operation for the student over the past few days.