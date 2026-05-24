Chennai: Search intensifies for 16-year-old boy swept away at Marina beach

According to a complaint by their mother, Devaki (43) of Avadi, she, along with her elder son, Sudarshan (16) and younger son, Kamalesh (13) had gone to the Marina beach on Friday.

Around 6 pm, while bathing behind the Kannagi statue, Kamalesh was caught in strong waves, and Sudarshan rushed to rescue him and managed to pull his brother to safety. However, Sudarshan was dragged by the waves and went missing.