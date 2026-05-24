Chennai: Search intensifies for 16-year-old boy swept away at Marina beach

CHENNAI: A massive search operation is under way to rescue a 16-year-old boy, who was swept away by the waves after rescuing his younger brother while bathing in the sea at Marina Beach on Friday evening.
According to a complaint by their mother, Devaki (43) of Avadi, she, along with her elder son, Sudarshan (16) and younger son, Kamalesh (13) had gone to the Marina beach on Friday.
Around 6 pm, while bathing behind the Kannagi statue, Kamalesh was caught in strong waves, and Sudarshan rushed to rescue him and managed to pull his brother to safety. However, Sudarshan was dragged by the waves and went missing.
A team led by the Marina Police Inspector rushed to the spot. Fishermen were deployed in boats to search for him, which continued till Saturday. The police and the Coastal Security Group are jointly undertaking all measures to trace him quickly.
“Alerts were sent via wireless to coastal police stations including Shastri Nagar, Neelankarai, Harbour, Kasimedu, Tiruvottiyur, and Ennore to trace the missing boy. Fire and Rescue Services personnel have also joined the search at the site. The Coastal Security Group (CSG) is conducting patrols using jet ski boats. Additionally, a CSG 12-tonne patrol boat has been deployed for special search operations. Through Sagar Mitra, coastal villages were alerted via WhatsApp groups to keep watch,” a senior police officer said.
The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) has been informed and is coordinating with CSG. The Fisheries Department and Indian Coast Guard have also been alerted to assist in the search.