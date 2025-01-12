Begin typing your search...
Missing teenage girl from Chennai rescued in Madurai
On Thursday evening, she left home in the pretext of going to Hindi tuition, but did not return home after which the parents got perturbed and filed a missing complaint at the Thiruvottiyur police station.
CHENNAI: A 14-year-old girl who went missing from her home in Tiruvottiyur since Thursday evening was rescued by a city police team in Madurai. The girl had a misunderstanding with her parents.
So, on Thursday evening, she left home under the pretext of going to Hindi tuition, but did not return home. The worried parents filed a missing complaint at Tiruvottiyur police station.
While they began looking for her, word was also spread on social media. On Friday night, the girl was found in Madurai and a team from Tiruvottiyur police station brought her back home. The city police received appreciation on social media for their efforts.
