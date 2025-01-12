Missing teenage girl from Chennai rescued in Madurai

CHENNAI: A 14-year-old girl who went missing from her home in Tiruvottiyur since Thursday evening was rescued by a city police team in Madurai. The girl had a misunderstanding with her parents.

So, on Thursday evening, she left home under the pretext of going to Hindi tuition, but did not return home. The worried parents filed a missing complaint at Tiruvottiyur police station.

While they began looking for her, word was also spread on social media. On Friday night, the girl was found in Madurai and a team from Tiruvottiyur police station brought her back home. The city police received appreciation on social media for their efforts.