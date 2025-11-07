Mint bus terminus services shifted temporarily for redevelopment

CHENNAI: In view of the redevelopment and reconstruction works to be taken up at the Vallalar Nagar (Mint) bus terminus, a temporary arrangement has been made to operate several bus routes from an alternative location, according to a release from the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC).

From November 8, 2025, buses operating on routes 57, 57X, 57A, 48B, 48BX, 48C, 48K, 48P, 547A, 592V, 48ACT, 56A and 36M will be diverted to operate from the temporary bus terminus set up opposite the Greater Chennai Corporation Zone–V office.

The release also stated that the monthly pass issuing counter will also function from the temporary facility during the construction period.

However, services on routes 37, 37G, 59 and 37CT will continue to operate from the existing Vallalar Nagar (Mint) terminus, the MTC said.

Passengers have been requested to make note of the changes and use the temporary facility until further notification.