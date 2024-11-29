Minor boy drowns in agricultural well in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: A 13-year-old boy drowned in an agricultural well near Tiruvallur on Wednesday. The boy reportedly went for a dip in the well with friends and drowned, the police said.

The deceased was identified as G Tendulkar of New Gummidipoondi in the Tiruvallur district and lived with his parents.

As schools were closed due to rain on Wednesday, he went to play with his friends. When he did not return home late in the evening, his parents got worried and lodged a police complaint with the SIPCOT police.

Police found that Tendulkar had gotten into the well, and fire and rescue personnel were alerted. His body was recovered and sent to a government hospital for a postmortem.