Milestone year for healthcare and education in Tamil Nadu: Times Healthcare Achievers and Sree Abirami Institutions’ celebrations

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu continues to shine in healthcare and education, with two landmark events, underscoring its dedication to excellence in these fields.

Prestigious Recognition at Times Healthcare Achievers Tamil Nadu 2024

Dr. P. Periyaswamy, Chairman of Sree Abirami Hospitals, received the prestigious Times Healthcare Achievers Tamil Nadu 2024 Award, solidifying the Abirami Group’s commitment to healthcare and education. The event took place on September 27th, 2024, at 6:30 PM at the Grand Ballroom, Taj Coromandel, Chennai.

Thiru Ma. Subramanian, Honourable Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu, was the chief guest for this significant occasion. The event, organized by Manikantan Nair, Associate Vice President & Metro Head, The Times of India, promised to be a gathering of healthcare leaders and innovators dedicated to advancing the medical landscape of Tamil Nadu.

Celebrating Academic and Athletic Excellence at Sree Abirami Institutions, Coimbatore

Simultaneously, Sree Abirami Institutions in Coimbatore held celebratory events in July 2024, showcasing their ongoing commitment to fostering academic and athletic excellence.

Abirami Physio Carnival 2024: Held at MVS Mahal, Coimbatore, the three-day Abirami Physio Carnival 2024 concluded on July 20th with great enthusiasm. Athletes from across Tamil Nadu competed in various sports and athletic events. The valedictory function was graced by esteemed guests like Dr. K. Narayanasamy, Vice Chancellor of Tamil Nadu, and Dr. M.G.R. Medical University, who delivered an inspiring keynote address. Thirty-two colleges participated, competing in 10 sports and eight athletic events. Winners were awarded medals, trophies, and certificates.

12th Graduation Ceremony: On the same day, Sree Abirami Institutions celebrated its 12th Graduation Ceremony, where 270 graduates from Nursing, Allied Health Sciences, Pharmacy, and Physiotherapy were recognised. The ceremony included an inspiring address by Dr P. Periyaswamy, Chairman of Sree Abirami Institutions, and a chief guest address by Dr K. Narayanasamy. Academic toppers were awarded for their excellence, and graduates pledged to uphold integrity and responsibility in their careers. The event was graced by our esteemed special guest, Parveen Sultana, whose inspiring words encouraged students to dream big and work hard toward success.

Freshmen Induction Programme: The academic year began with the Freshmen Induction Programme, welcoming new students across various paramedical courses. The event featured motivational speeches, including one by noted speaker Thiru. Erode Mahesh introduced students to their educational journey at Sree Abirami Institutions.













A Commitment to Excellence in Healthcare and Education

The Times Healthcare Achievers event and the celebrations at Sree Abirami Institutions highlight Tamil Nadu’s commitment to nurturing excellence. While the Times Healthcare Achievers recognize contributions to healthcare, Sree Abirami Institutions continues to provide an environment where academic rigour, athletic spirit, and personal growth flourish.

