Migrant worker electrocuted at hotel site in Tiruvallur

TIRUVALLUR: A 28-year-old worker from Bihar died after being electrocuted at a hotel construction site in Tiruvallur on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Sowkat, son of Anwar Saman Sridhar.
He came into contact with a live electric wire while attempting to catch a co-worker, who had slipped and fallen inside the building under construction. Sowkat was thrown aside due to the impact.
Co-workers rescued him and rushed him to Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital, where he was admitted to intensive care. However, he died without responding to treatment.
The hotel is being constructed opposite the Tiruvallur District Superintendent of Police’s office and is expected to open soon. Tiruvallur town police inspector Damodharan has registered a case, and an investigation is underway.