CHENNAI: In an effort to modernize its water supply system, Chennai's Metrowater is all set to commence its one lakh smart meter project from the coming month. The long-pending move is expected to improve the level of efficiency and transparency to water management in the city.

According to a report in The Times of India, the advanced meters will enable real-time tracking of water supply and consumption and will provide consumers with the bills directly on their mobile phones. The system is also designed to quickly detect leaks which will help in significantly reducing water wastage.

Officials said that the first phase will focus on bulk consumers who will receive monthly usage readings. As of now, out of the 14 lakh consumers, only 8 lakh residents pay water charges.The project which is being launched at a cost of Rs 5 crores is also expected to boost revenue for the water board.

The project is being executed under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) in which the concessionaire is responsible for the initial assessment, procurement and installation of the meters. The field inspection and validation process is expected to begin soon with meter installations slotted for the next quarter.

It may be noted that according to the HAM agreement, 40 percent of the amount that is invested in the project will be repaid to the concessionaire in instalments over 15 years.