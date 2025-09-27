Metrowater sewage pipeline project in Ambattur zone to reach completion by October

CHENNAI: In news that brings cheer to the people living in the Ambattur zone including Korattur and Padi, the major infrastructure project by metrowater to replace an 11.2 kilometer sewer pipeline is finally nearing completion after facing multiple delays.

According to a report in The Hindu, the project once completed is expected to provide relief from the chronic sewage issues that continues to haunt the residents of the area, especially during the monsoon season.

It may be recalled that the old pipeline, which carries sewage from Padi to the Kodungaiyur treatment plant, was prone to leaks and frequent bursts, leading to overflows and blockages.

However, the new cast iron pipeline is designed to handle a larger capacity of sewage. Officials said that 98 percent of the work is done and teb project will reach completion by mid week of October.

The project had reportedly faced delays due to issues like railway line and major roads that were cutting across the stretch, but is currently nearing completion ahead of the monsoon season.