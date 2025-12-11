Metro Water work makes commuting on MGR Nagar road risky

CHENNAI: The recent Metro Water repair work on the Anna Main Road in MGR Nagar has damaged the stretch, making it dangerous for motorists, with the lighting making it worse at night.

Until a few weeks ago, before the Metro Water began, the road condition was fairly good. The department had dug up the road for pipeline repair work near the ESI Hospital and the MGR Nagar market. However, post the pipeline repair, the lane was left in dire need of repair.

Rajith, an auto driver, said the two stretches are comparatively darker at night, making it a task to spot potholes or uneven patches. "We cannot see the pothole at all, and our vehicles eventually hit it. As a regular commuter, I have faced this many times," he said.

Another daily bike commuter said, "This low patch appears out of nowhere because this part of the road is darker than the rest. New commuters often hit it, and sometimes bikers even skid because of it."

No response was received when DT Next tried to contact the area's assistant engineer.

Residents urge immediate repair work on the road and improved street lighting. They said they were hoping the Greater Chennai Corporation would take swift action to ensure safe travel for all. As thousands of vehicles use this stretch daily, civic activists warn that ignoring the issue could lead to major accidents.