Metro water to augment 326 km of supply network for 62,975 households

CHENNAI: To tackle the growing demand for water, the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) plans to enhance the water supply under the areas of the Pallipattu water distribution system and Thiruvanmiyur water distribution system (both in south Chennai), benefiting more than 62,000 households.

The CMWSSB plans to appoint a private player for the implementation of continuous water supply of Pallipattu WDS & Thiruvanmiyur WDS under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT annuity) basis. The mapping of the projected area runs to a total length of water distribution network of 326.47 km to supply water to nearly 62,975 residences and 3,373 commercial buildings that come under the Pallipattu and Thiruvanmiyur WDSs.

The project is aimed at enhancing service delivery and improved management of water distribution by upgrading the supply system and improving the network to achieve continuous and pressurised water supply, significantly reducing non‐revenue water (NRW), conserving energy, improving water quality and collection efficiency of revenue and extension of water supply in unserved areas, said an official with the CMWSSB.

At present, the board supplies 50 MLD (million litres per day) water to these areas, and we assessed that the water demand would go up to 53 MLD by 2036.

According to the project the concessionaire will make a comprehensive assessment and due diligence of all water supply distribution infrastructure in the service area and prepare a holistic along with a comprehensive implementation plan for improving water services.

This will include studying the detailed project report -- including the design of the water distribution system, asset and consumer survey data, asset condition assessment, baseline water balance, hydraulic network model, strategy for improving services with a focus on optimisation of the performance of existing assets and improving consumer services and confirm the design and specifications detailed in the detailed project report.

The CMWSSB fixed a deadline of 730 days to complete the entire project and the commencement of project will begin soon, said sources.