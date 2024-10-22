Metro water supply to be interrupted in parts of Chennai till 24.10.2024; check details

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board on Tuesday announced that piped drinking water will be suspended for 32 hours in 15 areas across five zones of the city due to pipeline interconnection work being carried out by Chennai Metro Rail Limited.

In a statement, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) stated that Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will carry out pipeline interconnection work on Purasaiwakkam High Road. Hence, water supply through the pipeline will be stopped from 8 am on October 23 to 4 pm on October 24 at 4 pm in certain areas in Tondiarpet zone (zone 4), Royapuram zone (zone 5), Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone (zone 6), Anna Nagar zone (zone 8), and Teynampet zone (zone 9).

Residents of Tondiarpet, Purasawalkam, Periamet, Sowcarpet, Egmore, Chindatripet, Otteri, Ayanavaram, Perambur, Sembium, Kilpauk, Villivakkam, Kellys, and Triplicane are advised to store adequate amount of water as a precaution.

For emergency needs, water can be requested through tankers by registering on the metro water board's website at https://cmwssb.tn.gov.in. In addition, water will be provided by tankers without interruption to areas without water connections and those with low pressure.

For any complaints or queries, the public can reach out to the control room at the CMWSSB headquarters 044-4567 4567.