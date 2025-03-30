Begin typing your search...

    Metro water pipeline bursts in Arumbakkam 100 feet road, streets flooded

    The sudden flooding caused significant inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|30 March 2025 9:49 AM IST
    Metro water pipeline bursts in Arumbakkam 100 feet road, streets flooded
    X

    Visuals from the spot (Thanthi TV) 

    CHENNAI: A major water pipeline of Metro water unexpectedly burst on 100 feet road in Arumbakkam, late Saturday night, leading to severe waterlogging in the area, according to Thanthi TV.

    The sudden flooding caused significant inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians.

    However, officials swiftly responded to the situation and repaired the damaged pipeline during the night.

    By morning, traffic flow in Arumbakkam had returned to normal.

    Arumbakkammetro water pipe
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X