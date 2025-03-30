Metro water pipeline bursts in Arumbakkam 100 feet road, streets flooded

CHENNAI: A major water pipeline of Metro water unexpectedly burst on 100 feet road in Arumbakkam, late Saturday night, leading to severe waterlogging in the area, according to Thanthi TV.

The sudden flooding caused significant inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians.

However, officials swiftly responded to the situation and repaired the damaged pipeline during the night.

By morning, traffic flow in Arumbakkam had returned to normal.