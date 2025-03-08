Metro Water office to be shifted from Aminjikarai to Arumbakkam from March 10

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) on Saturday issued a notice that the Anna Nagar area office (Zone 8) will be relocated from March 10 to MMDA Colony in Arumbakkam.

Residents are advised to reach out to their respective area official, or the headquarters in Chintadripet for any complaints, and queries on new connection of sewage and drinking water.

As per the release, the Anna Nagar office on Narasimhan Street in Aminjikarai will be shifted to Water Tank Road in MMDA Colony, Arumbakkam, from March 10 (tomorrow). The press-note also requested the public to visit the new address for complaints related to drinking water, sewage connections and/or stagnation, and also to pay taxes. They can reach out to the depot office for new underground sewage and drinking water connection in the area.

For any queries, call assistant engineer 8144930106, and deputy assistant engineer 8144930314 of Anna Nagar (Zone 8)