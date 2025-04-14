Metro Rail services disrupted on Chennai Airport - Wimco Nagar route; check details

CHENNAI: Metro Rail services from Chennai Airport towards Wimco Nagar have been disrupted due to a mechanical fault on the track on Monday morning.

According to Thanthi TV, metro trains heading towards Wimco Nagar, as well as those bound for Chennai Central from the Airport metro, are currently being operated from Alandur metro station.

On account of Tamil New Year, the Chennai Metro trains are being operated as per Sunday timetable.

Accordingly, metro trains will operate upto 11:00 pm with the following frequency:

Peak hours (12:00 am - 8:00 pm): Metro trains will be available every 7 mins.

Non-Peak hours (05:00 am - 12:00 pm & 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm) headway: Metro trains will be available every 10 mins.

Extended Non Peak Hours (10:00 pm – 11:00 pm) headway: Metro trains will be available every 15 mins.