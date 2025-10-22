Metro Rail deploys 603 pumps to avert flooding

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has mapped out a detailed action plan to mitigate floods along with safeguarding its construction site and operational stations, as the northeast monsoon has begun with a bang.

By observing vulnerable stations in phase 1 and extension, the Metro Rail has prioritised monsoon preparations at Government Estate, Saidapet, Teynampet, St Thomas Mount, Koyambedu, Arumbakkam, Tiruvottiyur and Toll Gate metro stations.

The Metro Rail has already stocked 1,000 gunny bags, 300 cement blocks, and 20 cement bags of 50 kg to avoid flooding at these stations.

The officials say they have also taken measures to ensure that the phase 2 construction sites are not affected.

T Archunan, director (projects), CMRL, told DT Next, "We have plans to mitigate flooding in four types of sites. Firstly, the operational stations have been equipped with the necessary materials. Followed by, under construction sites and vulnerable construction sites like OMR, and Porur junction, among others and lastly, coordination with line departments like Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC)."

Currently, tunnelling works with Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs), and retrieving and launching shafts are under way for phase 2 construction, especially at underground stations. The Metro Rail is building retaining walls at these sites, as damage to any of these machinery can cause financial loss. Also, heavy-duty pumps have been deployed at each of these stations, said the official.

Additionally, 603 water pumps with various capacities to constantly monitor rising water levels and to dewater flooded areas have been deployed. The water pumps have been deployed in all three corridors of the phase 2 project: Corridor 3 (Madhavaram Milk Colony to Siruseri-SIPCOT), Corridor 4 (Lighthouse to Poonamallee Depot), and Corridor 5 (Madhavaram Milk Colony to Sholinganallur).

Point box:

•⁠ ⁠Corridor 3 - 292 pumps

55 - Madhavaram to Kelly's

72 - Kelly's to Taramani

56 - Moolaikadai to Perambur

62 - Otteri to Kelly's

16 - Kilpauk to Taramani

10- Nehru Nagar to Sholinganallur and

21 - Sholinganallur to Siruseri SIPCOT

•⁠ ⁠Corridor 4 - 151 pumps

46 -Lighthouse To Boat Club

79 - Boat Club to Powerhouse

20 - Powerhouse to Porur Bypass

6 - Porur Bypass to Poonamallee Bypass

•⁠ ⁠Corridor 5 - 160 pumps

110- Assisi Nagar to CMBT

31 - CMBT to Puzhuthivakkam and

19 - Puzhuthivakkam to Elcot