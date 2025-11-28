Metro Rail asks GCC to halt Velachery flyover works

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has asked the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to temporarily halt construction of the proposed Velachery flyover as the structure overlaps with the alignment of the planned Tambaram-Velachery-Guindy metro corridor.

The GCC project involves a 3 km-long three-lane flyover that begins 300 metres after the junction of Sardar Patel Road and Velachery Main Road and ends at the Velachery Bypass. The flyover is aimed at easing heavy peak-hour congestion at the Race Course Road, Five Furlong Road and Velachery Bypass junctions. Traffic studies show that the Five Furlong Road junction handles 7,459 PCUs during peak hours, while the Guru Nanak College junction sees 7,742 PCUs.

A senior Corporation official said talks are ongoing between the two agencies. "Four rounds of discussions have been held with CMRL. They asked us to hold construction for two months, but we have requested clarity within a month. Meanwhile, we are keeping the contractor on standby," the official said.

The CMRL is currently preparing the Detailed Feasibility Report (DFR) for the Tambaram-Guindy-Velachery line. Officials fear that if GCC proceeds with the flyover now, the contractor may eventually pull out, especially if delays continue.

According to the Corporation, about 650 metres of the proposed flyover intersect with the metro alignment on the 200-Feet Radial Road, near the Guru Nanak College junction, and extending up to the Five Furlong Road junction.

"More than 20 flyover pillars fall directly in the metro alignment. A metro station is also planned near Phoenix Marketcity. If we complete the flyover first, there is a high chance it will have to be demolished later," the official said. He added that the GCC is willing to allow the CMRL to build the flyover portion that overlaps with the metro route and reimburse the cost.

A senior CMRL official confirmed the request to pause the work. "If GCC goes ahead, the flyover will likely interfere with the metro alignment. The possibility of demolition later is very high. Since we are finalising the plan, we have asked GCC to keep the project on hold for now."