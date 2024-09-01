Meth worth Rs 50.65 crore seized near Potheri, 6 held

CHENNAI: DRI seized Methamphetamine worth Rs 50.65 crore and arrested six persons near Potheri on Friday.

Based on specific intelligence that narcotics drugs from Chennai towards the southern coast of Tamilnadu are smuggling to Srilanka through the sea route, the officers of DRI Chennai Zonal Unit during the vehicle check intercepted a vehicle in the outskirts of Chennai near Potheri.

On rummaging the vehicle, the officers found a specially made cavity under the backseat of the car in which 10 packets containing 10.13 Kgs of Methamphetamine were found concealed and the same was seized under the NDPS Act, 1985.

Further searches were carried out at the premises of one of the key personnel who are involved in the smuggling of drugs and based on the information provided by them three more offenders, along with the mastermind of the racket were arrested.

The officers seized Rs. 1.30 Crores in cash and three vehicles used by the offenders have also been seized under the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is under progress.