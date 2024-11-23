Meth delivery agent duo nabbed in Rajaji Nagar

CHENNAI: The city police's anti-narcotics intelligence unit arrested two persons who were involved in selling methamphetamine to their clients in the guise of food delivery agents.

Based on a tip-off, a police team trapped the duo who came to deliver the drug near Rajaji Salai and apprehended them. About 12 grams of methamphetamine were seized from them. The arrested persons were identified as N Magesh (30), a BBA graduate from Triplicane and A Farooq (29) of Anna Nagar.

Police said that they worked under a person, Mudasir, who employed them to deliver the drugs. The consumers would contact Mudasir, and after making payment, they would be asked to come to the location shared with them through WhatsApp.

According to police sources, they were paid a minimum commission of Rs 500 for each delivery. After being caught, the duo were handed over to the North Beach police station. The search is on for Mudasir.

In another case, Arumbakkam Police arrested a 29-year-old man who was caught possessing 4.46 grams of methamphetamine. A police team apprehended the suspect, S Abithraj of Choolaimedu, near Thiruveedhi Amman Koil Street.

The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.