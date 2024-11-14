Mentally ill patient attacks psychiatrist at Stanley Hospital, admitted to IMH for treatment

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old mentally ill man, who was detained for alleging attacking a doctor of Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on November 13, was admitted to the Institute of Mental Health, Kilpauk, for psychiatric treatment.

The man, Bharat, was produced before the Saidapet court, which directed the police to admit him to IMH for treatment, according to Thanthi TV report.

Also Read: Mentally-ill patient attacks doctor at Stanley Hospital

Bharat, a resident of Neelankarai, had been undergoing psychiatric treatment and was under Dr P Hariharan’s care for some time. The attack happened when the doctor was attending to out-patients.

According to the police, Bharat became agitated during his consultation, engaged in an argument with the doctor, and subsequently struck Dr. Hariharan in the face before fleeing the scene.