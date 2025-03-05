Mentally ill man kills dad over spoilt milk in Chennai

CHENNAI: A mentally unstable man slashed his father’s throat and face in an argument over spoilt milk.

Muralidaran (68) and Rohini (60) lived in Adambakkam with their son, Aditya Narayanan (31). Both Aditya and Rohini are mentally unstable. Quarrels were common in their household. On Monday, Muralidaran served spoilt milk to Aditya, and a quarrel broke out.

It escalated soon, and Aditya slashed his father’s face and throat with a scissor and fled with his mother in an autorickshaw.

Overhearing Aditya’s conversation with his brother, the auto driver directed the vehicle to police station