Megapolis Chennai: The eco-city dream

CHENNAI: Chennai’s architectural heritage reflects its rich history, diverse culture, and excellent craftsmanship. Heritage buildings and neighbourhoods in the city will be renovated and revitalised, encouraging local artisans and attracting tourism revenue.

Urban heritage building conservation policies will be in place to ensure the continuous protection and maintenance of heritage buildings.

I visualise a future Chennai with built structures surrounded by dense greenery. Every rooftop will be covered with vegetation, interspersed with solar photovoltaic panels that would supply 100 per cent of the building’s electricity needs.

Gardens on rooftops would be a source of food for the occupants, creating micro-urban farms that use aeroponics to grow crops, herbs, and vegetables. Such rooftops would not only cool the spaces below but also reduce the urban heat island effect, which today is a leading cause of rising temperatures in cities.

Buildings with vertical planting and balcony gardens would become an integral part of Chennai’s skyline, cooling the city, reducing air pollution, and improving ambient air quality.

Efficient water management, such as collecting 100 per cent of rainwater falling within each property and treating and reusing wastewater, will ensure water security for occupants and prevent flooding. All buildings will be designed to have space for efficient segregation of waste and provisions for organic waste composting within the property. Stringent waste management regulations and adequate decentralised waste processing facilities will ensure clean neighbourhoods and a circular economy for the city.

All of the above will result in self-sustaining buildings that are resilient to climate change. Traditional, contextual architectural features and the use of regional materials will return, driving the local economy and reducing pollution from long-distance transport of materials.

The liveability of any city depends on the happiness of its inhabitants. Safe and accessible public places, such as neighbourhood parks and safe sidewalks, will be an integral part of Chennai’s landscape. This will ensure a high quality of life for residents. Public transportation will cover most parts of Chennai, reducing vehicular traffic and ensuring safety on the streets for pedestrians. Zoning laws will ensure a future Chennai that is aesthetically pleasing and provides equitable access to services and facilities.

Regulations will be in place to ensure all built structures comply with environmentally sustainable standards in order to drive the nation faster toward its climate goals. Tree laws will be enforced to ensure Chennai’s vegetation is preserved and enhanced.

The writer is an architect with a passion for environmental sustainability. She is also the co-founder and heads the architecture wing at Green Evolution, Chennai