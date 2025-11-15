Megapolis Chennai: The Chennai of Tomorrow

‘Space where people can move safely’

By 2035, I envision Chennai as a city that is deeply humane, inclusive, and pedestrian-friendly. A city where people of all ages, genders, and abilities can move safely and comfortably, supported by efficient public transport and thoughtfully designed streets and infrastructure. Its public spaces will be vibrant and accessible — places that invite people to gather, pause, and celebrate everyday life. Streets will thrive with local vendors, showcasing the best of Chennai’s food, fashion, and design, adding character and livelihood to the city’s fabric. I hope the built environment nurtures this vision, creating a landscape where movement and interaction define the urban experience, making Chennai not just more liveable but truly people-centred and joyful.

- Pavithra Sriram, urban planner

‘Historical distinctiveness should be preserved’

Chennai’s urban experience in 2035, in a single word, should be “accessible.” I envision a city that is accommodating of the diverse needs of its population, prioritises ease of movement for pedestrians, and acknowledges all modes of transport and movement. My vision for Chennai's future is a skyline that gracefully balances the city's rich history and heritage with the modern demands and aspirations of a metropolis. It is crucial to preserve the unique and historical architectural features that define Chennai, ensuring that this distinctiveness is not lost to development. Furthermore, I envision this evolving cityscape to be integrated with the majestic trees that have thrived in the city for generations. This integration will transform more of our roads into verdant avenues, significantly offsetting both the urban heat island effect and the city's carbon footprint.

- Ashmitha Athreya, heritage enthusiast

‘A city where no one dies due to manual scavenging’

An affordable, liveable city for everyone is what I imagine - where the air is clean, the water is sufficient, and the streets are walkable. A city where no one dies while cleaning its sewers, where there is no disparity in the quality of life or air, and where there is a perfect balance of access to work and workplace between the elite and the working class. My whimsical hope is that Chennai's skyline regains its trees, like in those old photos we bring out every Madras Day of TTK Road. That we leave our wetlands alone, so birds from far and wide continue to visit. Most importantly, the city has to move up a bit vertically to account for regular flooding.

- Krupa Ge, author

‘Smart galleries, holographic displays in cards’

Chennai’s art scene is already flourishing with the exploration of many media and the introduction of Artificial Intelligence. We are already becoming one of the prominent cities for art, along with Bengaluru, New Delhi, and Mumbai, among others. We could witness many national and international curators choosing Chennai, as the city’s every nook and corner is filled with art. Talking about the future, there would be a great shift - from the type of art to how works are displayed in galleries. I envision galleries turning smarter, with holographic displays bringing the art to motion through tech glasses and other innovations that blend art and technology. Furthermore, different types of art across the globe will be explored in Chennai, with youngsters taking centre stage.

- Selvakannan Rathinam, artist

'City that cares for wellbeing’

Chennai in 2035 will look different from the city we grew up in. Families are smaller, more people are choosing independent living, and many seniors are moving to communities that offer safety, dignity, and companionship. Rather than longing for a structure that is changing, we can shape a city that supports how people actually live today.

I imagine Chennai as a place where health and wellbeing are quietly built into everyday life. Clean air, protected water bodies, shaded walkways, and cycling routes can make movement natural. Public transport that is reliable and safe can reduce stress and create a sense of ease. Preventive healthcare - nutrition guidance, community fitness spaces, and mental health services can be accessible at the neighbourhood level, not only in hospitals.

We may not always form large social circles, but the city can gently encourage connection: shared parks, reading corners, public art, walking groups, and local cafés where conversation can unfold without demand.

Senior living, co-housing models, and mixed-age neighbourhoods can coexist, offering choice and respect at every stage of life. Chennai 2035 may not be defined by the size of families but by how thoughtfully we create a city that supports living well.

- Viji Swaminathan, author