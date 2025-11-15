Megapolis Chennai: Not just belong, women will define public sphere

CHENNAI: By 2035, Chennai could stand as a model of gender-inclusive urban transformation, a city where women’s presence in the public sphere is not a sign of progress but the norm itself. Imagine Marina Beach alive at midnight, women jogging freely, families dining outdoors without fear, and civic conversations being led by women from all walks of life. This is not a distant dream, it’s a possible future, if the city continues to nurture women’s participation in every layer of public life.

The seeds of this future are already visible. Today’s young entrepreneurs, activists, artists, and tech innovators are laying the groundwork for a Chennai that listens to women’s voices in policy, planning, and progress. By 2035, women could be leading key city institutions, from municipal councils to mobility boards, ensuring that urban design truly reflects inclusivity. Streets will be better lit, public transport systems safer and smarter, and green corridors designed with accessibility and gender safety at their core.

But to reach there, the transformation must be intentional. The city’s governance model needs to actively include women in decision-making, not just as token representatives but as central voices shaping infrastructure, environment, and technology. Urban safety should evolve from surveillance-driven policing to community-based models where women co-create safety solutions. A gender-responsive budget for the city, investing in sanitation, transport, and night-time economy, could turn inclusive planning from policy to practice.

Technology will also play a vital role. With the rise of AI-driven urban planning, Chennai can use data to map gendered experiences of public spaces, identifying unsafe zones, transport gaps, or mobility trends that specifically impact women. By 2035, civic tech platforms could allow women to report issues, propose ideas, and collaborate in real time with local bodies, blurring the lines between governance and citizenship.

Culturally, Chennai 2035 could be a city that celebrates women in every public space — from murals and music festivals to women-led innovation districts. The informal workforce — from street vendors to domestic workers — could be given structured recognition, insurance, and collective bargaining rights, bridging the divide between visibility and value.

For this vision to take shape, education and empathy must go hand in hand. Encouraging gender equality in schools, workplaces, and homes will ensure that future generations grow up with a shared understanding of equality in the streets and the boardrooms alike.

The Chennai of 2035 can be a city where women don’t just belong to the public sphere — they define it. A city that listens, evolves, and thrives — because its future pulse beats in rhythm with the women who shape it.