Megapolis Chennai: Marina magic

CHENNAI: Over the centuries, Chennai growth from a hamlet to metropolis was moulded by water – by the Bay of Bengal, by its long shoreline, and by the communities that have lived along it for centuries. Yet, we treat the coast as an afterthought: a strip of sand for recreation at best and to dump our sewage that gets churned by the sea and becomes toxic foam at worst.

As the city dreams of becoming a megapolis, it must reimagine its long coastline not as an edge, but as a centre: a public space, an economic engine, a cultural corridor, and an ecological shield.

However, we are not talking about prettification of the beach, because that is merely a design exercise that often ends up sanitising and gentrifying the space for the affluent class.

Any true waterfront plan must be a social contract, one that places coastal communities at the heart of the vision. One that understands that fishing villages are not ‘encroachments’ but custodians of coastal ecology. Their knowledge of winds, tides, and erosion is deeper and older than any policy paper. A global waterfront city must be built with them, not over them.

Around the world, great waterfronts are built on basic principles such as inclusive public space, ecological restoration, and climate resilience. Chennai needs all these.

The first step is restoring the natural systems we have flattened or worse, forgotten. Dune ecosystems, mangroves, estuaries, backwater channels and marshes act as buffers against storm surges. Cities like New Orleans and Rotterdam have shown that nature-based defences, and not just concrete walls, protect cities better in the long run. Replanting mangroves along Ennore and reviving the estuarine systems near the Adyar–Besant Nagar belt can shield the city from severe storms and even cyclones.

The second step is to reclaim the coast as a democratic public space. Imagine a continuous promenade from Royapuram to Neelangarai (perhaps even to Kovalam or Mahabalipuram); a shaded, walkable, and cycle-friendly path that is dotted with plazas, play areas, open-air theatres, and viewing decks. A redesigned Marina that celebrates heritage while offering universal accessibility. Community zones where local fishers sell fresh catch directly to the public. Ramps earmarked for people with disabilities and the elderly to reach the waterfront.

The third step is resilience. With rising sea levels and stronger storms, Chennai must think ahead: elevated public spaces, flood-resilient shelters within fishing hamlets, early-warning systems integrated with digital networks, and emergency mobility corridors connected to the main transport grid. Coastal housing upgrades that are done in consultation with communities can ensure safety without displacement.

Economically, a reimagined coast opens enormous possibilities: marine research hubs in Pattinapakkam, eco-tourism circuits in Tiruvottiyur and Injambakkam, sea-sport zones in Kovalam, cultural districts around the Light House, and blue-economy employment from sustainable fisheries to ocean-tech innovation.

For this transformation to be effective and equitable, there should be participation from all stakeholders – not only officials, designers, and experts but the fishing community that has native wisdom, and more importantly, larger stake in this than anyone else.

The waterfront of the future should emerge from co-design workshops with fishing villages, environmental groups, climate scientists, urban designers, and youth collectives. Even while adopting and adapting the great models from across the world, we must realise that such a world-class waterfront cannot be imported; it must be grown diligently and patiently, and rooted in place, history, and people.

A coastline that is accessible, green, resilient and community-led can redefine Chennai’s identity. It can become a model for India’s coastal future: a city that protects its people, honours its oceans, and opens its waterfront to everyone. The coast can become Chennai’s cultural heart, a place where the city gathers, breathes, and celebrates.

They show the way

1. Rotterdam, Netherlands: Living with water, not against it

Rotterdam is one of the world’s most admired waterfront cities because it transformed vulnerability into innovation. Much of the city lies below sea level. Yet, rather than building only high concrete barriers, Rotterdam invested in nature-based solutions and flexible public spaces. Water plazas double as squares during dry seasons and become retention ponds during storms. Parks and promenades act as green buffers. The ‘Room for the River’ programme restores wetlands and floodplains, allowing rivers to expand safely. Importantly, Rotterdam’s waterfront planning includes community consultation at every stage by organising neighbourhood workshops, citizen design labs, and ensuring transparent climate communication. From Rotterdam, Chennai can learn that resilience comes from adapting, not resisting; and the safest waterfronts are the ones designed for both people and water. A Chennai version could include coastal wetlands restored near Ennore Creek, floodable parks along the Adyar estuary, and multi-use public spaces on the Marina that can safely handle storm surges.

2. New Orleans, USA: Community-centred coastal protection

After Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans, the city realised that coastal resilience cannot rely on engineering alone. It adopted a ‘multiple lines of defence’ strategy that places marsh restoration, oyster reefs, and sediment diversion alongside levees and sea walls. The most remarkable change, however, was governance: community organisations became core decision-makers. Neighbourhood councils participate in planning wetlands, identifying heritage zones, and monitoring ecological restoration. Chennai’s fishing communities could play a similar role, mapping erosion patterns, guiding mangrove planting, and co-creating evacuation plans. New Orleans also incorporates cultural memory in its waterfront design, where public art, music, and markets keep communities emotionally connected to the shoreline. Chennai, too, can preserve its fishing heritage while building a safer, inclusive coast.

3. Barcelona, Spain: The public waterfront revolution

Barcelona reclaimed its coastline during the 1992 Olympics, transforming industrial docks into beaches, boulevards, and recreation zones. But the real achievement came later in the form of a commitment to public-first design. The waterfront is lined with pedestrian promenades, cycling lanes, vibrant plazas, and community beaches. Cars are limited; people get priority. Its ‘superblocks’ reduce traffic inside neighbourhoods, making streets calmer and safer. Chennai can adopt Barcelona’s approach to converting underused coast into cultural and public spaces. Imagine the Marina equipped with shaded boardwalks, cycle loops, and art installations, or the Ennore belt redesigned with public squares and fishing markets. Barcelona proves that waterfronts succeed when they are built primarily for people, not for vehicles, walls or gated areas.

4. Busan, South Korea: The blue-economy megacity

Busan demonstrates how a port city can combine marine industry, public waterfronts, and ecological protection. Its coastal redevelopment integrates marine research centres, fishery modernisation, eco-tourism districts, and cultural harbours. The city created waterfront villages that preserve fishing heritage while providing improved housing, boat docks, coldstorage facilities, and community markets. The Gamcheon Cultural Village exemplifies how coastal communities can drive urban transformation when given space and support. Busan offers us a blueprint for elevating fishing communities from subsistence to economic leadership through seafood-processing hubs, harbour modernisation, and marine research institutions along the coastline.

5. Copenhagen, Denmark: Clean, swimmable waterfronts

Copenhagen’s iconic achievement is turning its polluted industrial harbour into a swimmable, public waterfront. A strict combination of wastewater treatment, stormwater management, and environmental monitoring allowed the city to open multiple harbour baths where residents swim safely in the heart of the city. The waterfront is walkable, bikefriendly, and dotted with cultural venues. This can be a transformative model for Cooum and Adyar estuaries: imagine stretches of water clean enough for boating, kayaking, and even swimming. Copenhagen shows that when cities commit to ecological cleansing and public ownership, waterfronts become vibrant and health-enhancing.

WATERFRONT FUTURE

Continuous coastal promenade from Royapuram to Neelankarai with shaded paths, cycle tracks, plazas and universal access

Community fishing hubs with modern docks, cold storage, markets, and co-designed housing

Nature-based coastal defences: Dunes, mangroves, wetlands, oyster reefs

Floodable parks along the Adyar–Marina belt that double as public spaces

Blue-economy districts for marine research, ocean-tech, and sustainable fisheries Cultural waterfront zones: Art walks, amphitheatres, heritage loops

Eco-tourism circuits: Ennore backwaters, Pulicat, Kovalam

Coastal mobility corridor: Pedestrian plus cycling spine linked to Metro Rail stations Resilient coastal housing: Elevated, community-designed, cyclone-ready clusters Water quality mission: Clean the estuaries and create safe recreation pockets