Megapolis Chennai: Ctrl+shift transit

CHENNAI: Cars, two-wheelers, chaos, and traffic firefighting. This is the present day scenario on Chennai roads.

However, as the city grows into a city of 15–20 million over the next two decades, mobility cannot continue on the same old beaten path.

For the capital city to evolve into a megapolis in the next phase, it requires a mobility reset, one that prioritises public transport, strengthens interlinkages between systems, and makes sustainable choices the most convenient choices.

After mindless expansions and additions over the decades, the better-administered cities world over have finally come to accept one thing that urban planning experts have always advocated: the focus should be on moving more people, not more vehicles.

For Chennai, this means improving the Metro Rail, suburban rail, MRTS, and MTC bus systems and services, while knitting them together into a seamless grid where transfers are quick, intuitive and safe.

Such a mobility plan should have a multi-layered public transport spine: Metro Rail network expanded beyond the core city, modernised MRTS, suburban trains upgraded to better quality rakes and with higher frequency, and a bus system that is intelligent, electric and far more efficient, and better last-mile access to make all these practical for the masses.

It should have a dedicated Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS), another one of those long-discussed but never-implemented idea. Yes, it would reduce space for private vehicles if one lane on both sides of the road is earmarked for exclusive use of buses. Yes, it would be inconvenient for other motorists.

But these are not bugs but features that would prompt – even prod – more people into taking public transport.

If implemented well, BRTS could be a game-changer on key corridors like Anna Salai, Poonamallee High Road, GST Road, Jawaharlal Nehru Road (100-feet Road), Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), East Coast Road (ECR), all of which carry millions to the core city areas every day.

There are models that exist. In mega cities like Singapore, Seoul, and Bogotá, the civic administration has done this by fare integration, smart passes, fast transfers, clean stations, dynamic scheduling, and commuter-first design. A single mobility card for Metro Rail, suburban rail, buses, share-autos, taxis, and perhaps even auto-rickshaws, and micro-mobility (e-cycles and EV two-wheelers) will transform the system into one network rather than disconnected islands.

The real magic lies in intermodal connectivity. Let’s not reduce this to MTC buses waiting at Metro stations. Instead, imagine the stations of the future where you step out of the train and find a shaded walkway, cycle stand, EV shuttle, share auto, and bus bay all within a 60-metre radius.

Imagine suburban stations redesigned as mobility hubs with digital wayfinding, toilets, vending kiosks, real-time screens, surveillance, and last-mile micro-mobility.

A mistake that governments and even a section of society makes is focusing on the income earned from public transport modes, and plan for the future and even schedule operations accordingly. But, as cities like Tokyo and London has shown, frequency is as important as infrastructure if we are to nudge more people into using public transport.

Chennai’s suburban rail should aim to increase ridership with shorter headways, while also improving passenger comfort by offering modern interiors, platform screens, and better access bridges. The MRTS could be revived with improved integration at St Thomas Mount, Fort and Chennai Beach stations.

Equity is central to any mobility reset. Well-lit footpaths, cycling lanes, safe crossings, and gendersensitive design make public transport usable for everyone, especially women, elders, and lowincome commuters.

Chennai must also think ahead: autonomous shuttles at specific zones like IT Corridor; spots, hubs, and even corridors for EV charging; app-based mobility platforms that integrate every possible mode; and non-motorised zones in select areas. Such a future-ready mobility ecosystem can reduce congestion, cut pollution, and create a more liveable city. It is equally important to stress that there are several examples from around the world to show that it also accelerates economic growth.

If Chennai can redesign how it moves, it will also redesign how it lives. In other words, the mobility reset should not be limited to just a transport plan. Instead, we need a blueprint of a humane, modern, and equitable plan for the megapolis.

LEARN FROM THEM

1. Bogotá, Colombia: The BRT revolution

Bogotá’s TransMilenio system proved that buses can move like trains when given dedicated lanes, median stations, and disciplined operations. Started in 2000, it now handles around 2 million commuters daily. It has also been facing multiple issues, but it is widely accepted that it has helped reduce congestion and travel time drastically. Chennai’s key corridors could emulate this model

2. Zurich, Switzerland: The frequency model

Zurich is perhaps a good example to support the idea that frequency is of greater significance than speed to build patronage. Trams, buses, and suburban trains come every few minutes, making public transport feel effortless. Chennai’s suburban rail could learn from Zurich’s reliability and schedule integration

3. Singapore: A city built around public transport, not cars

Singapore uses strict car ownership quotas, congestion pricing, and world-class public transport to ensure people choose trains and buses. Chennai can borrow its “make public transport easiest” principle

4. Paris, France: The 15-minute city

Paris is redesigning itself so that every essential service - school, market, office, park - is within a 15minute walk or cycle. This reduces pressure on transport systems, supports local economies, and improves air quality. It may not easy for the core areas of Chennai to emulate this model, but we can certainly apply this to planned new towns that in the peri-urban areas that would likely be a part of Greater Chennai of 2035

5. Vancouver, Canada: Transit-oriented living

Vancouver focused on dense, high-quality housing around Metro Rail stations, pedestrianised cores, and mixed-use neighbourhoods, all of which helped create one of the most transit-efficient cities in North America. Chennai’s MRTS/CMRL station belts could adopt this model

10 IDEAS FOR CITY IN MOTION

Integrated Mobility Card/App: One card or app for Metro Rail, buses, suburban rail, auto-rickshaws, share-autos, and cycles

BRTS on key corridors: Dedicated-lane rapid bus systems on Anna Salai, Poonamallee High Road, GST Road, Jawaharlal Nehru Salai (100-feet Road), OMR, ECR, etc.

MRTS revival: Better stations, more frequency, seamless integration at St Thomas Mount and Beach, feeder buses

High-frequency suburban rail: 5-minute headways, improved interiors, better access to platforms

Metro feeder systems: EV shuttles and share-auto stands within 60 metres at every station

Cycling belt network: College districts, IT corridors, and heritage zones with continuous cycling lanes

Unified timetable plus real-time data: Real-time visibility across all modes for easy trip planning

Pedestrian-first streets: Wide footpaths, safe crossings, shaded walkways, street calming

Car-lite policies: Higher parking fees in core areas, limited permits, designated low-emission zones

Mobility hubs: Suburban stations redesigned as intermodal hubs with shops, toilets, security, and micro-mobility stands