Megapolis Chennai: Blueprint of hope

CHENNAI: Every city evolves not only through urban planning but also through the collective dreams and desires of its people. Each resident holds a vision of what their city could become, how it might feel, function, and flourish in the years to come. Chennai, with its deep cultural roots and growing spirit of innovation, stands at the cusp of transformation. While it is impossible to predict exactly when or how that change will unfold, a new generation of entrepreneurs and creative thinkers is hopeful about a future that is dynamic, inclusive and sustainable.

Ramya Rajaraman, founder and director of ArtSpire, believes that by 2035, Chennai will feel like a far more connected city with integrated transport systems, upgraded infrastructure, and new public spaces that transform how people move through and engage with their surroundings. “The city will continue to bring together diverse people and ideas, shaping new forms of creativity, collaboration, and community life. More home-grown ventures will emerge, built on local insights and lived experiences, while driving innovation across technology, design, arts, and social enterprise. Even as the city transforms, what makes Chennai special will remain its warmth, deep-rooted culture, modern dynamism, and quiet resilience,” Ramya tells DT Next.

Ramya observes that there is already a visible shift in what motivates young people in Chennai today. “It is less about stability and more about creating impact. We see it in the rise of small businesses, sustainable startups, creative hubs, and technology-led solutions emerging from the city. They think globally while staying deeply connected to their sense of community. This blend of curiosity, responsibility, and confidence is changing how Chennai works and lives. By 2035, these aspirations will have shaped the city into one that is more experimental, inclusive, and collaborative, reflecting the values of the people building it,” she adds.

For Shreya Nagarajan Singh, founder of SNS Arts Development Consultancy, the Chennai of 2035 should be a city that redefines what growth means. “I want to see a city where a dancer, a coder, a marine scientist, and a storyteller build a startup together and investors understand why that is the future. A city where culture is not a backdrop but the operating system. A city that proves the next era of progress will not come from choosing between tradition and innovation but from weaving them together to create a wiser and more humane future,” she says.

According to her, Chennai’s future depends on building the right kind of infrastructure. “There should be resilient architecture, flood-adaptive buildings, heat-shielded public spaces, and green-blue urban planning that make the city more outdoor-friendly, even during summer. Another important step is creating creative districts, mixed-use zones where rehearsal rooms sit next to co-labs, cultural research labs, and climate innovation hubs,” she says.

Like any other Chennaiite, she also hopes for a vibrant 24-hour city culture that is safe, well-lit, and filled with opportunities for art, entrepreneurship, and collaboration after dark. “We also need policies that recognise the creative economy as a formal industry with its own incentives, research grants, and export strategy. A Cultural IP Fund could support creators in developing scalable artistic projects for touring, licensing, and international platforms. We must embed artists and cultural thinkers in city planning, climate strategy, education, and technology ethics councils,” she explains.

Shreya does not see Chennai becoming a city of speed like Mumbai, New York, or Silicon Valley, but rather a city of depth. “I think Chennai will evolve into a deep innovation ecosystem where ideas grow with rigour, cultural awareness, and long-term impact. I have said this before to DT Next, that Chennai is a city that allows you to be yourself and evolve at your own pace. I hope that does not change in 2035,” she smiles.

Saswat Das, director of Sunmeister’s, envisions a compassionate and sustainable transformation for Chennai. He imagines a city that measures progress not just in speed but in accessibility and quality of life. “At the heart of this dream is a completely reimagined public realm. I see continuous, obstacle-free footpaths on every street, encouraging walking and vibrant street life. This commitment to walkability must be matched by a strong greening effort, multiplying our tree canopy, restoring historic water bodies, and expanding clean, well-maintained public parks across the city, giving residents vital green spaces to breathe,” says Saswat.

He believes transportation will play a defining role in this transformation. “The future system will be seamless, integrating an expanded metro, efficient buses, and intermediate public transport. Its most important feature will be inclusivity. Chennai should become India’s most disabled-friendly city, with tactile paving, accessible ramps, and universal design principles ensuring that every citizen can move independently,” he adds.

Saswat also imagines a truly smart and compassionate city where technology serves as an essential enabler, especially for the ageing population. “Smart healthcare services, accessible digital information kiosks, and real-time public systems will make life more convenient and dignified for our elders. Most importantly, the Chennai of the future must be free from pollution. A determined, multi-layered effort must drastically reduce air, water, sound, and light pollution. The Chennai I look forward to is clean, efficient, compassionate, and accessible to all,” he concludes.