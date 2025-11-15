Megapolis Chennai | 24-hour pulse: A city that never pauses

CHENNAI: Chennai embraces the night in its own understated style. Its nightlife may not match the flash of Mumbai or the buzz of Bengaluru, but it carries a quiet charm that blends work and leisure seamlessly.

When the city’s pace softens, its people look for familiar comforts - a midnight coffee, a rooftop conversation, or a slow drive by the sea. In every pocket of the city, there’s a place waiting to welcome those who linger after hours.

Karthik Murali H, a data science manager and travel blogger for the past 15 years, says Chennai’s nightlife has evolved in quiet but remarkable ways. “Compared to 15 years ago, the scene is completely different. Some places have stood the test of time, while others have faded away. What I’ve noticed is that most restaurants and pubs are clustered in three main areas - Anna Nagar, Nungambakkam, and parts of OMR.

If the government truly wants to develop new IT hubs or business zones, it also needs to consider creating vibrant social spaces with good restaurants and nightlife. That’s what attracts talent. People move to cities like Mumbai, Pune, or Bengaluru not just for work, but for the lifestyle that comes with it. Chennai is no less; it just needs more options,” he says.

He notes that new hangouts are slowly beginning to take shape beyond the city’s core. “The newly opened Jekyll & Hyde Resto Club at Porur DLF is a great spot to take foreign clients. Gradually, more restaurants are coming up in non-central neighbourhoods, though they’re still a minority. Standalone fine-dining spaces that serve liquor are very few. That’s one area where I feel the city could grow to be more open and welcoming to new talent,” says the 40-year-old.

According to Karthik, anyone wanting to experience the true pulse of a city that never sleeps should head to Anna Nagar. “The neighbourhood has transformed beautifully over the last few years. The vibe is completely different now.

People head out for midnight coffee, biryani, or bun-butter-jam! The younger generation loves these late-night bites, while the older crowd often prefers a quiet drink. Even house parties have become more intimate, limited to close circles. Food trucks in Besant Nagar and along Mount Road are also thriving well into the night,” he observes.

He feels that OMR, once expected to become a buzzing hub for restaurants and cafés, hasn’t quite lived up to the hype. “OMR was supposed to be the most happening place. A few years ago, everyone believed that. But I’m not sure what happened. Many people who live along OMR and ECR still come into the city to enjoy a good drink or soak in the nightlife,” he says.

While some chase the city’s nightlife for excitement, others find balance in its quieter moments. For Pavitra Krishnaswamy, founder of the PR firm November Reign, the rhythm of Chennai’s nights feels both familiar and intentional. Having grown up in the city, she understands how easily its constant stream of parties, events, and work can blur together without structure. “For me, sleep is non-negotiable. I go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, no matter what’s happening, because I prioritise my morning workouts. Over the years, I’ve learned how to maintain a balance between work, social life, and personal time. Once you set a strong routine and stay consistent, everything else naturally falls into place,” she says.

Pavitra’s definition of nightlife is more than just being out late. It is about celebration and connection. “It’s about celebrating people I care about and moments that truly matter. I’m quite selective about the nights I go out. It’s usually for a friend’s birthday or a special occasion.

Sometimes my friends and I make spontaneous plans to unwind, which I enjoy too. But to me, nightlife is not about routine socialising. It’s about joy, laughter, and meaningful company,” she adds.

Thasneem Masood Rowther, founder of the brand Noolagam, believes that balance is a rhythm she has learned to hold close. “I’ve built balance into my week with focused work hours, movement, and real downtime. In a city that never slows, I choose quality over quantity and I don’t give in to FOMO. Protecting routines allows Chennai’s pace to energise me instead of overwhelming me,” she says.

For her, nightlife changes shape each day. “Some nights are for friends, good food, and long conversations. Some are for quiet recovery. And sometimes, it’s just a peaceful late-night drive after a long day. I’m not a party person. I choose spaces where I can breathe and return home feeling refuelled.”

The city’s 24-hour rhythm mostly leaves her inspired. “I intentionally create slower moments so that the city’s constant motion lifts me rather than drains me. That’s what makes Chennai special. It has room for both hustle and stillness, and I’ve learned to live in both,” Thasneem adds.

