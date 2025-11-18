Medical student sourcing drugs with cryptocurrency held in Chennai

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested a fourth-year MBBS student at a private college who sourced LSD stamps through websites after paying for them with cryptocurrency and sold them to customers in the city.

The student was caught with 102 LSD stamps and 50 grams of psychedelic mushrooms (commonly referred to as magic mushrooms or shrooms).

The arrested person was Monish (24) of Ambattur. The Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) of the city police had received a tip-off about the movement of narcotic substances in Nolambur police limits and coordinated with the local police.

On Monday, the teams intensified vigil in Annamalai Avenue junction in Nolambur and were conducting vehicle checks when they stopped Monish's two-wheeler.

Monish gave evasive replies to the police, after which he was detained. While checking his belongings, LSD stamps and drug mushrooms were found.

The police seized the drugs, the two-wheeler and cash from him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. Probe revealed that Monish had accomplices, and the police are zeroing in on them, based on information provided by him.