Medical camps held at Anna University campus after student’s death due to fever

CHENNAI: Medical camps were conducted at the Anna University campus in Guindy on Saturday following the death of a final-year student due to severe fever.
Harish Kumar, a final-year Mechanical Engineering student staying at an Anna University hostel, died at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. According to the Health Department, he died of scrub typhus, a bacterial infection transmitted through the bite of infected mites, and its complications.
Meanwhile, several students staying in the university hostels have reportedly developed fever. One student diagnosed with dengue is undergoing treatment at the Government Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital.
Following the reports, Greater Chennai Corporation and university staff jointly carried out an intensive cleaning and sanitation drive on the Guindy campus on Saturday. A medical camp was also organised to screen students staying in the hostels.
Around 4,900 students stay in 22 hostels on the Anna University Guindy campus, including 15 hostels for male students and seven for female students. Medical camps are scheduled to be held on Monday at the university’s constituent institutions, including the Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) in Chromepet and the Alagappa College of Technology (AC Tech) in Guindy.