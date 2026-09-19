Amid dengue scare, Anna University student dies of scrub typhus

CHENNAI: Amid a dengue scare, a final-year student of Anna University, Harish Kumar, died of scrub typhus, a bacterial infection usually transmitted through the bite of infected mites.
He was undergoing treatment at KMC Hospital.
Harish had reportedly been suffering from the infection for four days. He had initially consulted doctors at the university's campus hospital and was prescribed medication for fever.
Meanwhile, another Anna University student has been admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital after being diagnosed with dengue, while several other students at the hostel have also reportedly been suffering from fever.
Sources say the campus hospital doesn’t maintain proper medical records of students.
They alleged that details about Harish's condition, duration of illness and recommended follow-up tests were not communicated among doctors on duty.