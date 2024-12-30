MDMK demands Chennai corporation to drop waste-to-energy project in Kodungaiyur

CHENNAI: Following opposition from residents and environmental activists against the Greater Chennai Corporation’s proposed Waste-To-Energy project at the Kodungaiyur dump, MDMK councillor S Jeevan requested local body authorities to withdraw the project citing it will expose the public to toxic gases produced by the incinerator.

Councillor of ward 35, Jeevan said, "Earlier, MDMK leader Vaiko fought alongside the people to close down the Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi. Permitting an incinerator at Kodungaiyur will work against development projects in north Chennai. Also, people will be exposed to toxic gases. Instead of implementing the waste-to-energy project, the corporation should find an alternative way to process the waste."

Recently, several environmental activists met the GCC commissioner, requesting to scrap the project. It may also be noted that the residents of Perungudi received a major relief from the eco-park proposed at the dump.

BJP councillor of ward 134 Uma Anandan asked the mayor for the number of new schools opened in the past three years. In response, mayor R Priya stated that though no new schools were opened, more than 130 Chennai schools had been merged especially in the extended areas and various developmental works carried out, which were not done during the previous government’s rule.

Additionally, the councillor raised queries related to the local fund audit, to which the mayor responded that 9,255 queries were received. However, she did not respond to the number of responses received for these queries.

The ruling party floor leader in GCC N Ramalingam condemned Union minister Amit Shah's comment against Dr BR Ambedkar.

Meanwhile, Congress councillors wore black to mourn former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former Tamil Nadu congress president EVKS Elangovan.

