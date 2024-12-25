Amid rising opposition from Chennaiites, TNPCB suggests waste-to-energy incinerator plant for Coimbatore

CHENNAI: Despite growing opposition for the proposed waste-to-energy (WtE) incineration plants in Kodungaiyur and Perungudi dumping yards in Chennai, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has recommended the Coimbatore Corporation to set up a WtE to dispose untreated fresh waste generated in the city.

The recommendation has been made following a communication from the civic body to the TNPCB which said that the Coimbatore Corporation has processing facilities to treat 950 tonnes of waste per day through windrow composting, vermi-composting, material recovery centers and bio gas plant.

Coimbatore generates around 1,100 to 1,200 tonnes of garbage every day with around 250 tonnes of fresh waste per day being dumped in the Vellalore dumpyard.

In addition to setting up WtE plants, the TNPCB has instructed the Coimbatore civic body to enhance door-to-door collection of garbage and create more decentralised waste processing facilities to avoid dumping.

Directions have been given to analyse groundwater quality and soil condition in and around the dumpsite. It has also been directed to maintain air quality as per National Ambient Air Quality Standards.

A few days ago, several civil society organisations had urged the pollution control board to prevent the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) from establishing a WtE plant in the Kodungaiyur dumping yard. They said studies indicated that children living near WTE incinerators in Delhi were likely to have lower lung function and lowered IQs from breathing toxic particles while pregnant women were advised not to live in the area as it could affect their growing foetuses.

Dumping affecting air & water

Meanwhile, an analysis of ground water samples in 14 locations near the Vellalore dumpsite conducted by the TNPCB in 2023 revealed that total dissolved solids (TDS) in 13 locations and chlorides in 11 locations had exceeded the permissible limit for drinking standards.

TDS and chlorides levels were especially high in the borewells and open wells of Mahalingapuram and Konavaikalpalayam villages in Coimbatore district, the analysis had found

Similarly, parameters of PM10 (particulate matter) in the air also exceeded permissible limits in 6 places around Vellalore.

When TNPCB officials inspected a waste processing facility in Vellalore in September this year, the team observed that leachate oozing out from legacy waste was causing groundwater contamination.

Draft solid waste management rules back WtE plants

Even as civic bodies and regulatory authorities like the TNPCB turn a blind eye towards the adverse impact of WtE plants, the draft Solid Waste Management Rules, 2024 has mandated urban local bodies to develop guidelines and policies on converting waste to energy.

As per the draft rules, non-recyclable waste having calorific value of 1500 Kcal/kg or more shall not be disposed via landfills and shall only be utilised for generating energy either through refuse-derived fuel or by giving them away as feedstock for preparing refuse-derived fuel, as per standards prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

However, the WtE energy plants across the country incinerate mixed waste including wet waste at such facilities. Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, which is in force presently, has also recommended WtE plants to dispose non-recyclable waste.

Meanwhile, the draft Solid Waste Management Rules, 2024 were notified on December 9 by the ministry of environment, forest and climate change for which the public can send their objections or suggestions within 60 days.