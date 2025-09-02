MDA launches maths toolkit for children with learning difficulties

CHENNAI: The Madras Dyslexia Association (MDA) has developed a remedial toolkit to support children with difficulties in learning mathematics. Named “Count on Me”, the resource is currently being used in 50 schools across Chennai.

Although the kit was originally designed for students with developmental dyscalculia and math-related learning challenges, it has also been found useful in classrooms for strengthening mathematical understanding among students in general. By combining structured learning materials with interactive resources, it seeks to make mathematical concepts easier to grasp and apply.

MDA was founded by D Chandrasekhar, a first-generation entrepreneur who graduated from the 1970 batch of B.Tech Metallurgical and Materials Engineering at IIT Madras. He received the IIT Madras Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2009. Explaining the initiative, Chandrasekhar, who serves as President of MDA, said that “Count on Me” is the outcome of collaborative work involving research-based practices and classroom experience. He noted that the toolkit is intended to help teachers address the needs of students who struggle with numbers while also supporting those who wish to strengthen their mathematical skills.

The toolkit comprises graded and colour-coded booklets that cover basic operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division, as well as concepts including fractions and decimals. It also includes functional evaluation checklists that enable teachers to identify learning strengths, gaps, and track progress. A set of manipulatives with an instructional booklet and video demonstrations provides hands-on teaching support, while a teacher’s e-manual explains the philosophy behind the toolkit, the difficulties faced by students with dyscalculia, and strategies for effective lesson planning.

Schools and educators interested in obtaining the toolkit may contact Latha Vasanth at +91 99403 89751 or Lakshmi Hariharan at +91 98404 88910, or write to mdaresourceroom@gmail.com / training.mdachennai@gmail.com