MBBS student found dead in Chennai; father alleges academic pressure

CHENNAI: Divya, a second-year MBBS student from Tiruvallur studying at Kilpauk Government Medical College, was found dead in her rented room in the TP Chatram area of Chennai.

According to Thanthi TV, Divya’s father has alleged that she may have died by suicide due to academic pressure.

Upon receiving information, police rushed to the spot, seized the body, and sent it for post-mortem examination.

Police investigation also revealed that that the student had been in a relationship with a fellow student for two years.





Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasrari, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102; Tele MANAS: 14416, or download Tele MANAS mobile app