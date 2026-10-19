Mayor’s absence during rain inspections sparks social media buzz

The development comes days after Priya presided over a DMK protest against the TVK government, alleging that elected corporation representatives were being sidelined in monsoon preparedness activities.

Deputy Mayor M Mageshkumar also expressed displeasure over what he described as protocol breaches, communication delays and a lack of response from officials. He said he was not invited to Ripon Building during the Chief Minister’s visit.

Criticising the unavailability of civic officials for field inspections, Mageshkumar said requests for inspections were often met with the response that officials were occupied with meetings with higher authorities. He cited an instance in which a request for a morning inspection received a response only in the evening.